with videoThis weekend the temperature can rise to a tropical 30 or regionally even 31 degrees. The nights are also getting warm and Weeronline certainly speaks of ‘real sticky nights’ in urban areas. After the weekend it will remain warm and there is a chance of a regional heat wave.



Interior editorial



7 Jun. 2023

The mercury will rise from Thursday and it may be the first official summer day of the year in De Bilt with 25 degrees or more. From Friday it will be really hot: in a large part of the country it will be warmer than 25 degrees and in Limburg it can reach 30 degrees locally.

On both weekend days, the temperature in many places can reach a tropical 30 degrees and regionally even 31 degrees. On the beach and in the northern coastal area it will be 25 degrees. In addition, it is quite sunny and there is a high sun power, which means that burning is lurking. At night it does not get colder than 15 to 17 degrees and in urban areas even a few degrees warmer. See also Putin says willing to discuss Ukrainian grain exports

Even after the weekend it will remain warm with 23 to 27 degrees, but the chance of a local (thunderstorm) shower will increase. According to Weeronline, it could lead to a regional heat wave. For this, it must be at least 25 degrees on five consecutive days, of which it is 30 degrees or warmer on three days.

Prepare events for expected heat

Due to the expected heat, various festivals have made preparations. For example, they keep a close eye on the weather at Best Kept Secret in Hilvarenbeek. Although high temperatures are expected – the local forecast: 31 degrees on Saturday – there is also a breeze that makes it feel a little less warm. The location in the woods also helps.

“There are plenty of shady spots, but it is important that everyone continues to lubricate and drink well,” says a spokesperson. “We have enough water points on the site where people can get free water and there are also stations where sunscreen can be bought.” The organization does advise you to bring enough sunscreen yourself. “Because you never know how much you need.” See also Album review | When the young millionaires of The Beatles got to recharge their batteries, the result was an extraordinary album

On Sunday, the American singer Bruce Springsteen will give a performance in Landgraaf. Even then, high temperatures are expected and there is a chance of thunderstorms. A spokesperson for concert organizer Mojo says that the warm weather is being taken into account. “We are already taking extra measures for this, such as extra free water points and shady spots.” It is expected to be around 27 degrees during the day, but it will be slightly less warm during the concert in the evening.

Escape the heat at Oerol

A spokesperson for the Oerol festival on Terschelling says that the island will be the ‘perfect place’ for people who want to escape the heat this weekend. According to the forecasts, it will be nice festival weather with a maximum of 19 degrees on Saturday and 20 degrees on Sunday. The spokesperson also says that there is a water tap at the new festival center De Deining in West aan Zee and that plenty of sunscreen is sold on the island. “We communicate to our audience that they must prepare for all weather conditions,” she adds. See also Monthly Supplement | A top restaurant in Helsinki started offering 3d-printed "meat" that looks and feels like meat - HS's restaurant critic tested the taste

An earlier edition of the Best Kept Secret festival. © ANP

