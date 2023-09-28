The tropical wave number 28 will cause heavy rains to intense at least four states of Mexico according to the With water.

According to the report of National Metereological Service of the With water, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo They will have heavy to intense rains.

In the report issued at 6:00 a.m., the With water highlighted that the tropical wave number 28 will slowly go through the Yucatan Peninsula and the southeast of the country.

This tropical wave number 28 It interacts with a low pressure channel located over the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, they add to the instability at high levels of the atmosphere already present over Mexican territory.

These factors will produce heavy to very heavy rains with electric shocks, as well as intense occasional rains in Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

“The rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate flooding, landslides and flooding,” warned the With water.

Until now, according to the displacement of the tropical wave number 28will not cause major effects in Mexican territory.