The next days countries of the Caribbean will record heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and torrential winds, this, due to the influence of the vibe tropical No.23.

The passage of this natural phenomenon brings an increase in humidity and saturation of the soil, which is why experts ask the population to take extreme security measures.

The National Meteorological Institute of Costa Rica maintained that throughout this Friday, July 28 there will be light scattered rainfall in the city of Agua Zarcas; In addition, towards the northern border and Caribbean regions, recurrence of rains will predominate. The same country will record strong winds and gusts between 50-65 km/h.

There is a warning that the tropical wave will become a hurricane

Measures

-People who live near the coasts or risk areas must be kept informed and attack only the messages that are disseminated by official entities.

-Be permanently vigilant to sudden changes and variations in rivers and streams.

-Extreme precautions due to strong winds and their effects on roofs, poles, electrical wiring, trees and others.



-Drive with caution, both due to rain, fog and wind, as well as decreased visibility, such as falling trees and/or landslides.

