Mexico City.- Tropical wave number 8 has caused heavy rains in states in the southeast of the country such as Chiapas and Veracruz, where flooding and damage have been reported.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that this phenomenon is located in the south of the Gulf of Mexico and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and will remain close to the coasts of the southern Mexican Pacific, which will cause intense rainfall in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla and Guerrero.

Since yesterday, citizens have been affected by the rains in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of Chiapas, where a passenger bus was swept away by a current of water, causing it to overturn in the Insurgentes neighborhood.

According to the State Civil Protection System, 12 people were injured, of which only two men and one woman, aged 64, 24 and 37, were hospitalized.

In the last few hours, the agency helped to tow a private vehicle affected by the rains and went to a house with flooding of approximately 30 centimeters.

In that city, roads were flooded due to the overflow of the El Sabinal River, and in Mazapa de Madero, work was carried out to extract rocky material resulting from landslides on the Motozintla-Comalapa highway section, near the Valle Obregón community.

The Governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, asked the population to take extreme precautions against the effects of the tropical wave and not to travel through risk areas.

“According to scientists, this year will be one of heavy rains and cyclones that will endanger the entire country, and us as well,” he said.

“We are vulnerable to this type of hydrometeorological phenomena during these seasons. If we are going to go out on the road, we must be very careful and drive responsibly because roads with so much rain are slippery, there is fog, and these strong phenomena can also cause landslides on the roads.”

The local government reported that very heavy rains are expected in the Isthmus Coast, Soconusco, Sierra Mariscal, Lacandon Jungle, Tulija Tseltal Chol, De los Bosques, Mezcalapa, Metropolitan, Altos Tsotsil Tseltal and North, and heavy rains in the Frailesca, Zoque Valleys, De los Llanos, Meseta Comiteca Tojolabal and Maya regions.

School evacuated and streets flooded in Veracruz

Heavy rains affected the metropolitan area of ​​Veracruz-Boca del Río, where this morning the evacuation of the Multiple Care Center 61 was requested.

At the request of authorities and parents, Civil Protection officers came to the rescue of children with disabilities from the school located in Colonia Astilleros.

At the port of Veracruz, before the Customs bridge over Icazo Avenue was raised, water practically covered half of the vehicles that risked crossing the road.

Teams from the State Civil Protection Secretariat conducted tours to verify damages and provide assistance to the population with task forces from the three levels of government.

The SMN stated that tropical wave number 8 will gradually move through the east and south of the country and will interact with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and with the monsoon trough, which will generate very heavy rains in Tabasco and heavy rains in Tlaxcala, accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail in mountainous areas of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Strong gusts of wind are also forecast in the Gulf of California and in the interior states of the Republic, accompanied by dust storms in areas of Baja California, and the possible formation of whirlwinds in areas of Chihuahua and Coahuila.