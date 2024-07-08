The climate in the Yucatan Peninsula It will be rainy during the week of July 8-11, because one is approaching new tropical wave to the southeast of Mexico, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

For this Monday, the weather is forecast to be mild in the morning with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain; in addition to fog banks in areas of Campeche and Quintana Roo.

In the afternoon, the sky is expected to remain cloudy with heavy rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, all with electrical discharges, which could cause puddles or flooding.

However, in the afternoon the weather will be hot, reaching 30 to 35 °C in Campeche and Yucatán. Likewise, easterly and southeasterly winds of 15 to 30 km/h are expected in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of the peninsula.

This is because tropical wave No. 8 will move over the southeast of the national territory, in combination with the monsoon trough that will be located very close to the coasts of the southern Mexican Pacific.

Weather in the Yucatan Peninsula for the week

The SMN He detailed that during the forecast period, the tropical wave No. 8 It will travel through the east, center, south and west of the Mexican territory, interacting with the monsoon trough that will be located near the coasts of the Mexican South Pacific and with divergence in height.

This system will produce heavy to intense rainfall accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail in the mentioned regions.

These systems will bring about a change in the climate of the Yucatan Peninsula. For Tuesday, intervals of showers are expected with Heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm n Campeche, as well as intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm in Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Winds with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h will also be recorded on the coasts of the three states of the peninsula on this day. In addition, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C will be recorded in Campeche and Yucatán and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in Quintana Roo.

On Wednesday, the SMN detailed, they expect intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) and wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h on the coasts of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

During this day, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C are also expected in Campeche and Yucatán, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in Quintana Roo.

Finally, on Thursday the intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures today will remain at 35 to 40 °C in Campeche and Yucatán, as well as 30 to 35 °C in Quintana Roo.