Throughout this Thursday, a A new tropical wave and a low pressure zone with the probability of cyclonic development will influence Mexico’s climateespecially in the southern states, according to information from With water.

Dependency, through weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service, explained that the union of the aforementioned phenomena will cause showers, heavy rains and electric shocks in the states of the Yucatan Peninsula and in those in southern Mexico.

During the same day, they are expected extraordinary rains greater than 250 millimeters (mm) in Veracruz, while in Puebla rainfall could reach up to 250 mm. Chiapas and Oaxaca will experience intense rains of 75 to 150 mm, and in Chihuahua, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Sonora and Tlaxcala, very heavy rains of 50 to 75 mm are expected. Likewise, Campeche, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Tamaulipas will receive heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm. Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Yucatán and Zacatecas will see intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm, and the Baja California Peninsula will have isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm.

These precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible conditions for hail. Heavy to intense rains could generate landslides, increases in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in low-lying areas.

The adverse weather conditions are due to the presence of low pressure channels over the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, the northwest, west and east of the country, along with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical wave number four, located south of the Guerrero coast, will be absorbed by the monsoon trough, while tropical wave number five will approach the Yucatan Peninsula, interacting with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

The temperatures They will also vary significantly. Minimums of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius are expected in the State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala. During the afternoon, the maxims They will range between 40 and 45 degrees in Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa and Sonora; between 35 and 40 degrees in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Yucatán; and between 30 and 35 degrees in Chiapas, Colima, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, southwest of Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

In addition, spells of wind from 50 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) with possible formation of whirlwinds in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas, and from 30 to 50 km/h in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán. In Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, possible dust devils are anticipated.