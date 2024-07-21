The climate in Querétaro will be modified by the passage of the tropical wave 12, so that during the week of July 21-25 Heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour will be recorded.

He National Metereological Service (SMN) issued the weather forecast in which it indicated that during the last hours of Sunday and until 08:00 on Monday, it is expected that in Querétaro there will be intervals of showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm.

The SMN also forecast that there will be wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the state. This is because tropical wave 12 will move over the south, east and center of the Mexican Republic in interaction with low pressure channels extended in the west of the country and the south of the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather in Querétaro on Monday will continue to be rainy. Heavy rains are expected on this day with very heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 mm, accompanied by winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

The increase in the probability of rain is due to the fact that during Monday, the tropical wave 12 It will move over the center and south of the national territory in interaction with low pressure channels extended in the west and east of the country and with divergence in height.

Weather in Querétaro during the week

By Tuesday, tropical wave 12 will no longer affect central Mexico, however, from that day until Thursday, the SMN forecast that low pressure channels will extend over the west, center, east and southeast of the Mexican Republic.

These systems will interact with divergence at height producing showers and heavy to very heavy rains over the mentioned regions.

Specifically for the state of Querétaro, during the forecast days from Tuesday to Thursday, it is expected that there will be intervals of showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm.

It is worth mentioning that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas of the indicated states.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the SMN also indicated that winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected.