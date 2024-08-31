The National Center of Meteorology expects the tropical storm in the northeastern Arabian Sea to continue until noon today, gradually weakening and turning into a tropical depression, adding that the storm will have “indirect” effects on the country.

The center explained that the effects are represented by the flow of clouds from the Arabian Sea to the eastern and southern regions, which may be accompanied by rain, with active to strong winds, causing dust and dirt, and turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Yesterday, the country witnessed limited effects of the tropical storm located at latitude 23.6 north – longitude 65.3, represented by active to strong winds at times, reaching speeds of 80 km/h, and causing dust and dirt to rise in some eastern and northern areas, which led to a decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 3000 meters at times.

Fog also formed, which led to a decrease in horizontal visibility and sometimes its absence in some coastal and inland areas during the morning period, while sea water is expected to extend over some beaches on the eastern coast during the high tide period today and tomorrow.

The center confirmed that it is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide the latest developments, calling on everyone to follow the official bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumours.

He stated that the country is currently affected by weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an extension of high pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere, expecting today’s weather to be partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light to moderate rain falling on some eastern and southern areas, and it will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, in the west, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to stir up dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that tomorrow’s weather will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain continuing in some eastern and southern regions during the day, indicating a drop in temperatures.

He stated that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, causing dust and dirt to rise and reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds ranging between 15 and 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which will be rough to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. He stated that the weather next Tuesday will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east and south in the afternoon, with the possibility of cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rain, noting that there will be a rise in temperatures.

According to the center, the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather on Wednesday to be clear to partly cloudy, at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which will be lightly wavy in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.