The Tropical Storm Tammywhich has been strengthening in recent hours, is generating alert in the Caribbean and in Florida. Despite its disorganized structure, Tammy has seen an increase in intensity and is expected to impact several Caribbean islands in the coming days.

He National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tammy, which is located in the central Atlantic, strengthened its winds to 50 knots (approximately 95 km/h). This means it became a moderate tropical storm. Forecasters are monitoring its development closely, as warm waters in its path are expected to provide conditions for further strengthening.

Tammy is moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 knots (approximately 24 km/h). The storm is forecast to reach the southwestern periphery of a subtropical ridge over the central Atlantic, causing it to decelerate and turn northwestward over the next 24 to 36 hours. This will cause the center of the storm to approach or pass over parts of the Leeward Islands late next week. After moving away from these islands, the system is expected to turn northward around the west side of the ridge.

However, There is still uncertainty about when exactly this turn towards the northwest will occur. Some weather models suggest an earlier turn, while others indicate it could take a little longer.

Tropical Storm Tammy is generating winds of 95 kilometers per hour.

The Caribbean awaits the impact of Storm Tammy

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin affecting parts of the Windward Islands on Friday, where a tropical storm warning has already been issued. In other areas of the Leeward Islands, where tropical storm and hurricane watches have been issued, the possibility of storm and hurricane conditions is expected. More watches and warnings will likely be required as the storm approaches.

Tammy will also bring heavy rain in its wake. Heavy rainfall is expected to affect the Windward Islands, as well as the British and US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend. These rains could cause urban flooding, lightning, and landslides in areas with high terrain.

Possible impact of Storm Tammy in Florida?

Although Tammy’s current path does not take him directly to Florida, hurricane forecasts can change. Florida residents should remain alert and closely monitor the development of the storm in the coming days.

It is recommended to stay attentive to the updates issued by the NHC about Tammy and her career, and Residents in affected areas are advised to follow instructions from local authorities and be prepared to take action should the storm approach their regions.