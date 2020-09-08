Tropical storm “Rene” shaped on Monday, September 7, within the Atlantic Ocean. TASS…

The storm is presently positioned about 180 kilometers east of the island nation of Cape Verde, in accordance with the US Nationwide Hurricane Watching Heart.

It strikes northwestward at a pace of about 19 kilometers per hour.

In accordance with representatives of the middle, the pace of wind gusts reaches 64 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and storm winds are anticipated in Cape Verde on Monday evenings and Tuesday mornings.

