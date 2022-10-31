OfPatrick Huljina shut down

More than 100 dead, many missing and more than two million affected: Tropical storm “Nalgae” caused great suffering in the Philippines.

Manila/Munich – The violent tropical storm “Nalgae” has left a trail of devastation in the Philippines. The number of dead and missing has continued to rise. As reported by the civil protection of the Southeast Asian island state, 101 dead and 66 missing were recorded by Monday. In addition, 70 people were injured in the floods and landslides. More than two million people are affected by the extreme weather. Of these, around 863,000 had to leave their homes, and more than 205,000 are currently being housed in evacuation centers.

Tropical storm “Nalgae” causes devastation: many dead and injured

The storms initially caused major damage in the south of the Philippines at the end of last week. More than 100 houses were buried by masses of earth in Maguindanao province. “Nalgae” then moved northwest. The Western Visayas region and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Batangas south of the capital Manila were particularly affected.

Rescuers search for dead and missing people in the Maguindanao region of southern Philippines. © Uncredited/dpa

The weather service said the storm, called “Paeng” in the Philippines, is expected to leave the country on Monday afternoon (local time) and head towards southern China. He was traveling with wind speeds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

Philippines “completely overwhelmed”: President reminds of preventive evacuations

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited flood-hit areas on Monday. “Our flood protection measures were completely overwhelmed by the floods,” he said. “That’s why I keep reminding disaster risk reduction agencies that the most important thing in preparing for a storm is preventive evacuation. We have to be ahead of the typhoon.”

The Philippines are hit by an average of about 20 typhoons each year. The worst storm to date, Haiyan, killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013. (ph/dpa)

