The Tropical Storm Lydia is strengthened in the coasts of Colima and Jaliscowhat will bring very heavy rains for at least 8 states of the Mexican Republic.

He National Metereological Service of the With water reported this morning the strengthening of the Tropical Storm Lydia southeast of the coast of Colima and Michoacan.

Chiapas, Colima, Warrior, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Veracruz they will have very heavy rains due to the proximity of the Tropical Storm Lydia.

“The cloud breaks reinforce the probability of heavy to very heavy occasional rains in the west of the country,” reported the With water through your daily report.

Currently the Tropical Storm Lydia It is 645 kilometers southwest of Perula Beach, Jalisco and 655 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima.

Until now according to the With water it is expected that the Tropical Storm Lydia does not become a Hurricane.

It is expected that its passage will be near the Mexican coast, however, it is not expected to make landfall.

The displacement of the Tropical Storm Lydia It is heading north-northwest at 13 kilometers per hour according to the commission.