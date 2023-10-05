The Tropical Storm Lydia HE move toward Baja California Sur where will it leave rain effects in at least five states.

According to the National Metereological Service of the With waterthe Tropical Storm Lydia will enhance the potential of rains in the west and northwest of the national territory.

Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan will have cloud detachments due to the Tropical Storm Lydia To leave very heavy rains in the states.

In Baja California Sur there will be showers while the Tropical Storm Lydia passes through its coasts with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour according to With water.

Currently the Tropical Storm Lydia It is located 660 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima and 800 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

In the case of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan intervals of showers are expected with heavy occasional rains.

“The subtropical jet stream favors the release of cloud cover from the tropical cyclone and transports it towards the northwest and west of Mexico, reinforcing the potential for rains in these regions,” reported the With water.

In addition, they added that the population remains attentive to the indications of Civil Protection of each state.