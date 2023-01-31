ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Cheneso has killed 30 people in Madagascar, 20 are missing and thousands have been displaced, officials said.

Cheneso, which made landfall on January 19, was Madagascar’s first tropical storm of the year. The Indian Ocean island nation is typically hit by a series of storms of this type each year.

The government’s Office of Risk and Disaster Management said in a report released late on Monday that nearly 37,000 people had been displaced by the storm, which caused flooding and landslides.

The government had announced a death toll of 16 people last week.

At least 138 people died and around 130,000 were left homeless in January and February last year after four major storms hit Madagascar.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary)