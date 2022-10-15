tropical storm karl It will cause extraordinary punctual rains in the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, as reported this Friday by the National Water Commission (Conagua), in charge of monitoring the cyclone. The agency considers the possibility that the tropical storm, located in the north of Tabasco, will weaken to become a “tropical depression.” karl maintains hundreds of sustained maximums of 65 kilometers per hour, although it leaves gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour.

The cloudiness of karl It will also leave intense punctual rains in the State of Veracruz, where last Thursday it caused waves of up to three meters. Conagua also warns that the tropical storm will cause heavy rains in the Oaxaca area; and strong in Yucatan. The intensity of the rainfall could increase the levels of the rivers and streams, which could lead to the development of floods and landslides in the areas affected by the passage of the tropical cyclone.

Conagua anticipates that the tropical storm will cause strong gusts of wind on the coasts of Tabasco and Campeche, which will reach up to 80 kilometers per hour. In Veracruz, the agency forecasts gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour. On the coasts of the three entities, the waves may reach up to three meters in height.

The entry of a low pressure channel from the northwest to the center of the country, with the contact with the humidity of the coasts, will generate rains in five states: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Puebla. In the northern and northeastern areas of the country, an anticyclone will leave a stabilization of the weather and a lower probability of rain.

tropical storm karlnamesake of the cyclone that developed in September 2010, formed one day after Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific, on October 10. Julia, category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, left at least 28 dead in its passage through Central America. The 2010 hurricane first made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula, where it began to intensify, reaching sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour. The karl 12 years ago ended the lives of 22 people in the State.

