The Tropical Storm John has caused damage in several municipalities of Michoacanincluding Aquila, Lazaro Cardenas, Coahuayana and Huetamoamong others. Due to the situation, face-to-face classes remain suspended in 20 municipalities of the state.

The Coordination of Civil defense from Michoacan issued surveillance alerts in 43 neighborhoods of Moreliamainly in those near the Grande and Chiquito rivers, due to the release of the dam Cointzio. Furthermore, the overflow of the Balsas river forced the closure of the Huetamo – Churumuco highway, specifically in the Santa Rita and San Jerónimo sections.

Until 6:00 a.m. this Friday, the center of the storm was located 75 kilometers west-southwest of Lazaro Cardenas. It is expected that in the next few hours it will impact the municipalities of Aquila and Coahuayana, in Michoacán, as well as in Tecomán, Colima, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

In HuetamoLázaro Cárdenas, Aquila and Coahuayana, the authorities set up temporary shelters in coordination with federal and state agencies to receive families affected by the Tropical Storm John. Citizens can check the location of the shelters at the link http://siir.michoacan.gob.mx.

The efforts of municipal, federal and state authorities continue to clear coastal highways and roads in the Sierra-Costa, where there have been recorded tree falls and rocks, as well as on the Siglo XXI highway.

Today’s forecast and warnings

The National Water Commission (Conagua) foresees that the Tropical Storm John make landfall this Friday, among its effects on Michoacan are expected:

– Heavy rains

– High waves

– Possible landslides

– Risk of flooding

– Increase in the level of rivers and streams

Balsas River overflows in Michaocán.

Municipal authorities have issued a series of recommendations for the inhabitants of coastal areas before the arrival of the Tropical Storm John:

1. Avoid recreational activities near beaches and coastal areas.

2. Stay away from rivers, streams and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

3. Maintain precautions against possible landslides on hills and roads.

4. Stay at home or go to temporary shelters, as far as possible.

The population is urged to stay in safe places and avoid leaving home if it is not strictly necessary.