Mexico City.- Tropical storm “Ileana” caused flooding in different parts of Sinaloa, affecting homes, cars and businesses, which is why some evacuations are being carried out.

In Guasave, in the Ampliación Santa María neighborhood, streets were covered in water and were closed to traffic.

In the Stase colony, people have evacuated their homes with the help of members of the National Guard when they noticed the water rising to knee-high levels. The Corerepe canal in the municipality of Ruiz Cortínez, also in Guasave, overflowed, so families were evacuated and taken to a shelter.

According to local media, in the central area of ​​this municipality there were floods in at least 12 roads, and damage was reported to a traffic light. Trees fell on the streets and some vehicles were stranded. In these last incidents local elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters supported.

On the other hand, power outages or failures in the electrical service are also reported. In Ahome, damage is reported, so the state DIF system has notified that it has launched aid for the population. The Sinaloa de Leyva to Genaro Estrada highway is flooded by the overflow of the stream. The Pacific Airport Group reported that due to this meteorological phenomenon, the Los Mochis Airport was closed for this Saturday, and also recommended that passengers stay in contact with their airlines for the details of their flights.