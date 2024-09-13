The rains are intensifying over the national territory. This Friday, the center of the tropical storm is expected to reach Ileana It could make landfall between 11:00 and 13:00 hours today, near San José del Cabo, municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, according to the most recent report from the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua) and the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNCP), which also issued a red alert in southern Baja California Sur. At 09:00 hours, Central Mexico time, the system was located approximately 90 kilometers southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 310 km west-southwest of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, gusts of 95 km/h and moving north-northwest at 15 km/h.

The Conagua statement also reports that the National Meteorological Service (SMN), “in coordination with the United States National Hurricane Center, established prevention zones for the effects of the tropical storm from the city of Santa Fe, in Los Angeles, to La Paz, Baja California Sur,” in addition to surveillance zones from the state capital to San Evaristo, another city in the same state.

At 2:00 p.m. on Thursday the 12th, Conagua warned that tropical depression Nueva E became a tropical storm, which bears the name Ileana. “Its center is located approximately 250 kilometers west-southwest of Jalisco and 385 kilometers southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.” They also warned that there will be maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, gusts of 85 and movements toward the northwest of 15 kilometers per hour.

Following the formation of the phenomenon, the Government of Mexico called for extreme caution, through a bulletin together with Conagua. “Due to the development of the tropical storm, the Government called on the three orders and the population in general to implement prevention protocols and follow the instructions of the Civil Protection authorities.” Alejandra Margarita Méndez Girón, general coordinator of the SMN, reported that Ileana will generate rain in Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit, and cloudy skies in Durango, Sinaloa, southern Sonora and Zacatecas.

According to the bulletin of the early warning system for tropical cyclones (SIAT CT), the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNCP) reported that Baja California Sur, especially in the cities of La Paz and Los Cabos, is under yellow alert, which means medium danger. The center of Baja California Sur, the center, north-central and north of Sinaloa and the south of Sonora are under green alert, which is equivalent to low danger. The north of Baja California Sur, the northwest and southeast of Jalisco, the north, south and west of Nayarit, the south-central and south of Sinaloa and the west of Sonora are under very low danger, blue alert.

Although the states most vulnerable to the tropical storm do not have alarming alert levels for now, each of these three (blue, green and yellow, going from least to most) recommends that “a high level of attention to official information should be maintained.” The green alert, despite being a low danger signal, implies “reviewing the inventory of material and human resources and the operating conditions of temporary shelters.” For the yellow alert, it is requested to “evaluate the possibilities of installing state and municipal civil protection councils and preparing possible temporary shelters. On islands, evaluate and consider evacuation and, if necessary, deploy personnel and resources.”

Recommendations for gusts of wind, rain and flooding by the CNCP

These are some of the recommendations made by the National Civil Protection Coordination in response to the threat of heavy and intense rains, strong winds and high waves:

Rains and floods

Take extreme caution when traveling on dirt roads and rural paths with low visibility and slippery terrain. Possible landslides or sudden rushes of water with dragging material.

Do not walk through flooded areas, as there may be submerged power lines. Do not approach power poles or cables.

Do not attempt to cross river beds, streams, fords and low areas because you may be swept away by the water.

If you are travelling in your vehicle, be extremely careful when travelling on roads, especially in mountain and coastal areas, as well as in fords and gaps due to the presence of wind and rain. Do not rely on the potential and weight of your vehicle, especially if it is an all-terrain vehicle.

Do not cross bridges if water is passing over them.

Do not restore power until you are sure there are no short circuits. If you have any doubts about the condition of your home, ask for help from the authorities, and do not use it in the meantime.

Do not consume liquids or food that has been in contact with contaminated or flooded water. Follow the health instructions issued by the authorities.

Avoid leaving water stagnant, as this is where disease-carrying mosquitoes proliferate.

In the event of a thunderstorm, try not to use electrical and electronic equipment. If you are outside, try to seek shelter in a building. If you are traveling, stay inside your car.

Strong wind gusts

Pay special attention to constructions made of flimsy materials, as well as possible damage to billboards and power lines.

Take extreme caution when driving on highways and rural roads, fords and mountain bridges, as well as urban areas. If necessary, look for alternative routes.

If you are walking on the street, take extreme caution, as wind gusts can carry objects or turn them into projectiles. Seek shelter in houses and buildings of solid construction.

At home, keep some windows open (preferably on the leeward side) and avoid staying in rooms with windows facing the wind. Stay away from windows and, if necessary, take shelter under solid, heavy furniture or indoor stairs.

High waves

Take extreme caution when sailing due to the presence of high waves, as well as when carrying out tourist, recreational and commercial activities in the sea and beach areas.

Take extreme precautions and stay informed about the actions established by maritime and port authorities.

