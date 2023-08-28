Home page World

Wind gusts, rain showers and flash floods: Tropical storm “Idalia” is on its way to Florida and could cause devastation there with the strength of a hurricane.

Tallahassee – Florida braces for a devastating tropical storm. After California had recently suffered from earthquakes and flash floods, tropical storm “Idalia” swept through the Caribbean on Sunday (August 27) with a wind speed of 65 kilometers. Heavy rain showers and gusts of wind hit Mexico. However, the situation on the west coast of Florida could be much more dramatic. The Hurricane Warning Center NHC (National Hurricane Center) in the USA warns of “life-threatening storm surges”.

From Tuesday there is an increased risk of severe storms in Florida

The tropical storm will continue to increase in intensity as it makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico, potentially hitting Florida with hurricane strength. According to the NHC, there is an increased risk of severe storms from Tuesday (August 29). In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, residents of the west coast have to be prepared for flash floods and flooding.

Tropical storm Hilary recently hit California, causing severe storms and flooding. © Ana Ramirez/dpa

Tropical storm Idalia could also make itself felt in the two states of North Carolina and South Carolina. Heavy rains can cause flash flooding here Wednesday through Thursday (30 August), the NHC warns. Hurricane winds would rage in Cuba from Monday evening. Flash floods, floods and landslides threaten in the west.

Residents of the affected areas should follow the instructions of the authorities

The NHC has issued official warnings for the affected areas. Residents are asked to follow the current forecasts and follow the instructions of the authorities. A US researchers warn that there will be more “superstorms” in the future could give.

Storms are also raging in Germany. Especially in According to experts, there is a risk of flooding in the south. (tt)