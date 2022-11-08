Florida (agencies)

Yesterday, meteorologists indicated that Storm Nicole intensified into a tropical storm, heading northwest of the Bahamas and the Atlantic coast of Florida.

A set of warnings remain in place, with many areas still suffering damage from Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwest Gulf coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before torrential rains fell across much of the center of the state.

Meteorologists predicted heavy rains in areas still recovering from the Ian floods.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said hurricane warnings were in effect for Abacos, Perry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island.

Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New County and Eleuthera, remained under a tropical storm warning.

The coastal region of Florida is the most vulnerable to the threat of storms and hurricanes on land in the United States, as it includes miles of sandy beaches and dozens of hotels within resorts.