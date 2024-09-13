The tropical depression has strengthened and become the Tropical Storm GordonAt 11:00 AM, the tropical storm was located about 1,590 km west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, moving along the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and moving west-northwest at 19 km/h.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that it is expected that the Tropical Storm Gordon continue moving westward through the weekend, with slight strengthening before beginning to weaken. Saturday.

NOAA has not issued coastal alerts or warnings and winds of tropical storm They extend up to 110 km from the center and do not represent a danger to the Earth.

Two other possible cyclones are being monitored

A small area of ​​low pressure is located over the Northern Leeward Islands, producing showers and thunderstorms without much organization.

According to the NOAA The current environmental conditions do not favor its development due to the presence of dry air. However, there could be heavy rains and gusty winds in the area. The probability of formation of a tropical cyclone is low, at 20% in the next 48 hours and for the next 7 days.

A non-tropical area of ​​low pressure could form near the southeastern coast of the U.S. this weekend, with the possibility of subtropical or tropical development next week as it moves toward the northwest coast. The probability of formation is near 0% in 48 hours and 30% in 7 days.

NOAA storm map

Post-tropical cyclone Francine

Francinenow a post-tropical cycloneis located southeast of the US, moving slowly southeastward. Its maximum winds are 30 km/h and it is expected to lose its well-defined circulation and dissipate later today.

Heavy rains are expected in Alabamawith accumulations of up to 20 cm, which could cause local flooding. Rain is also expected in parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.