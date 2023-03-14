ZAccording to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), cyclone “Freddy” is on the way to setting a new record as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record. As of Monday, the death toll from the storm had risen to over 100, including 99 in Malawi in southeast Africa alone. The cyclone formed off the northwest coast of Australia on February 6th and has continued to destroy it ever since.

After traversing the entire southern Indian Ocean, “Freddy” made landfall in Madagascar on February 21 and Mozambique on February 24, causing severe devastation. In a rare “loop” it then returned to Madagascar last week with even greater power and more rain, only to reach Mozambique again on Saturday evening and finally Malawi early Monday.

The death toll is likely to be much higher

At least 99 people died in Malawi alone, according to the national civil protection agency. At least four people died in Moçambique during the second pass of the storm, bringing the total death toll to 14. In Madagascar, a total of 17 people died.

However, the death toll is likely to be much higher, as the transmission of information is currently severely restricted due to damage to the infrastructure. According to the authorities, many people are still missing.

For example, the Mozambique port city of Quelimane is still largely cut off from the outside world: roads are closed, water and electricity supply are partially affected, said Guy Taylor, a local spokesman for the UN children’s fund Unicef ​​in a telephone conversation with the news agency AFP.

According to forecasts, “Freddy” is likely to head out to sea again over the course of the week, weakening as it does so.