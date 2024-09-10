The National Water Commission (Conagua) issued an urgent report regarding the Evolution of Tropical Storm Francinelocated in northeastern Mexico. According to official data, this meteorological phenomenon is advancing north-northwest at a speed of 7 km/h, with sustained winds of 100 km/h and gusts reaching 120 km/h. The agency expects Francine to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane in the coming hours.under the Saffir-Simpson scale, which could have a significant impact on the area.

Authorities have established a tropical storm monitoring and prevention zone that extends from Barra del Tordo to La Pesca, in Tamaulipas, and extends to the mouth of the Rio Grande, on the border between Mexico and the United States. According to Conagua, this monitoring has been defined in coordination with the National Hurricane Center in Miami (CMRE-MIAMI).

Francine could generate torrential rains, with accumulations of between 150 and 250 mm, in specific areas of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, as well as intense rainfall in Nuevo León, and very heavy rainfall in San Luis Potosí. In addition, isolated rains are forecast in Coahuila. These phenomena could cause flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas, so the population is advised to take extreme precautions.

Over the next few hours, the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico, especially in Tamaulipas and Veracruz, could face northern winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h, high waves of between 3 and 5 meters, and even the possible formation of waterspouts, specialists warned.

Conagua also stressed the importance of following the guidelines of Civil Protection in the affected states, where preventive measures are already being implemented to mitigate the risks associated with the tropical cyclone.

The storm is located 155 kilometers east of Boca de Catán, Tamaulipas, and 205 kilometers south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The evolution of Francine could bring more severe weather conditions in the coming hours, so the population is urged to stay informed and follow official recommendations.