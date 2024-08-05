ANDHurricane Debby is currently battering the southeastern United Stateswith cities like Tampa Bay and Tallahassee facing storm surge and severe flooding.

Due to the meteorological phenomenonGeorgia and South Carolina are experiencing strong winds and rain, causing power outages and property damage along the coast.

In addition, as the National Hurricane Center (CNH) assures, Rising sea levels pose a serious threat to Florida’s west coastwith waves reaching up to 10 feet high between the Ochlockonee and Yankeetown rivers.

In addition, The NHC anticipated that the center of the hurricane will make landfall this morning in the Big Bend region of Florida.

To this the government agency added that Hurricane conditions will shift southward, encompassing Tampa Bay.

Emergency in the Gulf of Mexico

Emergency crews are responding to multiple crises in cities including Clearwater and St. PetersburgThe Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been closed due to high winds, bringing traffic to a standstill in Tampa Bay.

Clearwater Police have reported a number of significant issues caused by Hurricane Debby. Among the reported damages are:Debris is strewn across the streets, fallen trees are blocking roads and parking lots have been flooded. due to heavy rains.

