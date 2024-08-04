A tropical depression north of Cuba strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday, which is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update posted at 8 a.m. Sunday that Debby was about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Tampa and about 205 miles (330 km) south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida. The storm is moving north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph).

The storm was expected to strengthen in the southwestern Gulf and become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, according to the hurricane center.

Gusty winds and thunderstorms were widespread across a wide region, including South Florida, the state’s Keys and the Bahamas. Hurricane and tropical storm watches were in effect for sections of the state’s coastline, and a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Georgia coast.

Debby is likely to bring heavy rain and flooding to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast by Sunday night. Forecasts show the system could make landfall Monday as a powerful tropical storm or strengthen into a hurricane and move across northern Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters warn it could also bring heavy rain to northern Florida and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina early next week.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, following Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami forecast the system will strengthen as it moves off the southwestern coast of Florida, where water has been extremely warm. Intensification is expected to be more rapid on Sunday.

A hurricane watch was in effect for parts of the Big Bend region and the rest of northwestern Florida, while tropical storm warnings were also in effect for Florida’s west coast, the southern Keys and the Dry Tortugas. A tropical storm warning extended farther west into the northwestern peninsula. A watch means storm conditions are expected within 36 hours, while a warning means storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 of the state’s 67 counties. The Florida National Guard activated 3,000 of its members. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued his own emergency proclamation Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) off Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Carlotta continued to move west with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Carlotta began to lose strength Saturday and will likely dissipate into a remnant of thunderstorms.

Further west, Tropical Storm Daniel formed in the Pacific. It is located more than 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) off the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and is also expected to dissipate without making landfall.