The Tropical Storm Bud moves along the coasts of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur according to the trajectory reported by the With water.

Currently the Tropical Storm Bud It is located 720 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucasmoving west-northwest at 19 kilometers per hour.

Due to its trajectory on the opposite side of Mexican territory, the Tropical Storm Bud does not represent danger for the country.

The With water He stressed that the Tropical Storm Bud It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour with gusts of 95 kilometers per hour.

It is worth noting that it is expected that the Tropical Storm Bud weaken to a tropical depression on Friday, and become a remnant low pressure by Saturday.

The Tropical Storm Bud is the second tropical cyclone formed from the Pacific Ocean in this hurricane season 2024only after Aletta.

Tropical Storm Bud Track LIVE