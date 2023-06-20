Tropical storm Bret, the second to form this season in the Atlantic basin, strengthens as it moves west and may reach hurricane status within a couple of days when near the Lesser Antilles.

(It may interest you: A missing submarine has “about 40 hours of oxygen” left: this is how the search goes)

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has not yet issued warnings, but it has recommended to the inhabitants of those Caribbean islands to be vigilant before the advance of Bretbeing followed on its way from West Africa by a system with a 70% chance of becoming a named cyclone within 48 hours.

Bret, which reached tropical storm status on Monday, is located about 945 miles (1,525 km) east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving at 21 miles per hour (33 km/h) in a westerly direction.

On the track forecast by NHC meteorologists, Brett will approach the Lesser Antilles later this week, but before that it will become the first hurricane of 2023.

(Also: Robot will support search for missing persons in the submarine that was trying to reach the Titanic)The trajectory cone shows Bret on Saturday south of Hispaniola (Dominican Republic and Haiti) and affecting the Guajira peninsula (Colombia and Venezuela).

Tropical Storm Bret strengthens en route to the Caribbean.

The NHC warned in an updated bulletin that heavy rains are expected in Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadineswhich can cause flash flooding, especially in higher altitude areas.

(See: What’s Titan Like, Submarine That Vanished on an Expedition to the Titanic Wreck?)

Tropical storm winds extend up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

In addition to Bret, the NHC reported a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive to further development of this system and a tropical depression will likely form over the next few days as the system slowly moves west across the tropical Atlantic.

(Keep watching: What is ‘tranq’, the new threat in the US drug market?)

The probability of formation in 48 hours is high both for a period of 48 hours (70%) and for 7 days (80%).