LThe death toll from Hurricane Beryl has risen to nine after two people died on Monday after a tree fell in Texas, where the hurricane moves slowly, with rain, floods and destruction.

According to a statement posted on social media by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the two victims died after a tree fell on their homes in the Houston area as a result of strong winds.

The sheriff said a 74-year-old woman died in her bedroom after a tree fell through the roof of her home. Moments earlier, Gonzalez reported the death of a 53-year-old father.

“He was sitting at home with his family, weathering the storm. An oak tree fell on the roof and hit the rafters, the structure fell on the man. Wife and children unharmed,” the sheriff explained on social media X.

Passing through the Caribbean last week The phenomenon had already claimed seven other lives: three in Grenada, where it made landfall on Monday; one in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three in Venezuela.

On Friday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a hurricane on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where it only caused material damage. It then continued toward the United States and regained strength on Sunday night to enter Texas again as a hurricane.

Images on social media and local media showed some trees fallen on vehicles, flooded roads and damage.

“Damaging winds and flooding continue in several areas of southeastern Texas, including the Houston area,” the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Monday.

According to the NHC, Beryl was carrying winds of 120 km/h. Beryl, which is coming from the Gulf of Mexico, was still heading north over US territory, moving at a speed of 19 km/h, and in the next few hours its path is expected to turn northeast.

Beryl’s center made landfall early Monday near Matagorda, a resort town in Matagorda County southwest of Houston.

For its characteristics, It is considered a Category 1 hurricane, as those with winds between 119 and 153 km per hour are called.

Without energy

Authorities had anticipated power outages due to the hurricane. On Monday morning, More than 2 million customers were without power in Texas, according to the site poweroutage.us.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport said several flights were being cancelled due to bad weather.

On Monday, the Flight Aware portal reported 981 cancellations at this terminal. Due to both the storm surge and the heavy rains, emergency agencies maintained a flood alert for some areas of Texas, including Houston, a city of 2.3 million inhabitants that is located near the path of the eye of the hurricane.

The storm, which already caused widespread damage last week in the Caribbean, was downgraded to a tropical storm as it passed over the Gulf of Mexico before regaining strength to become a hurricane. Photo:EFE Share

On Monday Houston was receiving heavy rains, accompanied by gusts of windAuthorities warned of possible flooding of streams and swamps in the city.

Parts of the Texas coast remained under hurricane, storm surge and tornado warnings. Images from hurricane hunters Monday from the town of Sargent, between Corpus Christi and Galveston, near Matagorda, showed homes surrounded by water as rain continued to fall.

“The combination of storm surge and tides will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be inundated by rising waters,” the NHC said earlier. Some coastal towns in Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, and neighboring Refugio County, were evacuated.

Weakening

“On the projected track, the center of Beryl will move toward eastern Texas [este lunes por la noche]”and then move across the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NHC reported.

“Steady to rapid weakening is expected as the center moves inland, and Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today. [lunes] “A tropical depression on Tuesday”the report said.

The White House said it is monitoring the situation.

Beryl is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which runs from early June to late November, and has impressed experts with its intensity.

Scientists believe that the climate change, which causes higher water temperatures, favors these storms and increases the likelihood that they will intensify rapidly.