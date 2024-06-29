The second tropical storm of 2024 in the Atlantic basin, named Beryl, could “rapidly strengthen” and become a “major hurricane” when it reaches the Windward Islands of the Caribbean Sea on Sunday night or Monday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Saturday.

According to the criteria of

The NHC, based in Miami, Florida, noted that Beryl could cause “destructive hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge,” reason a hurricane warning is in effect for much of the Windward Islands.

The governments of France, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia and Barbados have issued a hurricane warning for their islands in the region. “Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected in the Windward Islands on Sunday night and Monday,” adds the meteorological institution’s statement.

This is the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and formally became a tropical storm on Friday.

This year, the Atlantic will have a well-above-average hurricane season, with the possibility of up to thirteen hurricanes, of which up to seven may be major, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). from the United States.

The forecast reflects that this year a total of between 17 and 25 storms may form, that is, with maximum sustained winds above 62 kilometers per hour

Mexico rules out risks from tropical storm Beryl and expects heavy rains in 29 states

Tropical Storm Beryl, which is positioned over the Mexican southeast, does not represent risks for Mexico, although it will cause torrential to heavy rains in 29 states, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported on Saturday.

On Friday night, in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Depression Two intensified into a tropical storm named Beryl.

It was located, according to the latest official meteorological reports, approximately 1,785 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Barbados and 4,805 km east-southeast of the coasts of Quintana Roo, in southeastern Mexico; It has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, gusts of 85 km/h and is moving towards the west of the country at 30 km/h.

“At the moment it does not represent a risk for Mexico,” said the SMN. In addition, he explained that the low pressure zone, associated with tropical wave six, will be located over the Sonde of the southern state of Campeche towards the coast of Veracruz.

He explained that this low pressure zone has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours, as well as interacting with the humidity generated by the monsoon trough.

This will cause occasional torrential rains in Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo and intense occasional rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Tabasco.

At the same time, winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected with the possible formation of waterspouts and waves of two to four meters high on the coasts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

On the other hand, the Mexican Meteorological Service predicted that low pressure channels over the interior of the country, in combination with instability at altitude and the entry of humidity from both oceans, will generate rains in the northwest, north, northeast, center and west of the territory. national, with intense rains in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima, and probable whirlwinds in Sonora and Chihuahua.

The organization also expected that the very hot to extremely hot environment will prevail in the northwest and north of the national territory, with maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (°C) in areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

EFE