According to the mayor of the US metropolis of Houston, at least four people have died as a result of the storm. In Jasper County on the border with the state of Louisiana, a tornado also destroyed around three dozen houses.

The US Hurricane Center warned of further tornadoes, flash floods and strong winds in parts of Texas and Louisiana. The danger of life-threatening storm surges remains on the Gulf Coast, and people should be careful of the currents. According to meteorologists, “Beryl” will continue to move northeast in the coming days and continue to lose strength.

“Beryl” hit land as a hurricane near the Texas town of Matagorda early Monday morning (local time), but then lost strength. Matagorda is located around 130 kilometers southwest of the city of Houston. “Beryl” has been keeping people in the region on tenterhooks for more than a week after it formed in the Atlantic at the end of June.

In the southeast of the Caribbean, it temporarily reached the highest hurricane strength, Category 5, meaning sustained winds of more than 251 kilometers per hour. It rushed over several islands in the Lesser Antilles, made landfall on the east coast of the Mexican Yucatán Peninsula, and then continued through the Gulf of Mexico.

