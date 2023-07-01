tropical storm beatrice it has slowly approached the coasts of the Pacific Ocean off the State of Jalisco. During the early hours of Saturday, the meteorological phenomenon lost the force that classified it as a hurricane. This morning the storm was 20 kilometers west of Cabo Corrientes and 120 kilometers northwest of Playa Perula, on the north coast of Jalisco. This has been the closest point in which Beatriz has been to touching the earth. Currently, the storm maintains sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of 100 kilometers per hour, while advancing at 20 kilometers per hour parallel to the Mexican coasts.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued an alert for heavy rains on the coasts of the States of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, where waves of between 1 to 4 meters high are expected. The effects of the storm could be felt from Manzanillo (Colima) to Punta Mita (Nayarit), as well as in the Marías Islands. “These rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas,” warns the National Meteorological Service (SMN). So far, Jalisco Civil Protection has not reported damage to the region’s coastal towns.

The forecast is that beatrice continue your advance moving away from the coasts of Jalisco and in the direction of the Baja California peninsula. The SMN estimates that when it approaches land, in the State of Baja California Sur, it will be next Monday afternoon as the storm’s remaining low pressure. Beatriz is the second cyclone that has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean during the hurricane season that began on June 1 and will end on November 30. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has predicted that between 16 and 22 tropical cyclones will develop in the Pacific Ocean, and between 10 and 16 in the Atlantic.

parallel to beatrice there is also the tropical storm Adrian, also in the Pacific Ocean, but much further from the coast, more than 600 kilometers from Cabo San Lucas (Baja California Sur). This week both phenomena have coincided in the region, although neither made landfall, nor has it caused damage.

