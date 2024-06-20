Over the past few days, forecasters have warned about the formation of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that, yesterday, It became a tropical storm and was named Alberto. After make landfall in northern Mexico, the climate phenomenon is heading west. Water levels rose dramatically in the southern states and caused Highway flooding from Louisiana to Texas in the moments before arrival.

According to information shared by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Mexican Meteorological Service (SMN), the formation was located 300 kilometers off the coast of Tamaulipas and was heading west during the morning of this Thursday, June 20, heading towards Veracruz and southern Texas.

Tropical Storm Alberto live: minute by minute

The NHC stated that Tropical Storm Alberto weakens into a tropical depression as it moves inland over Mexico. There is a probability that Moderate coastal flooding during today’s high tide cycle along the Texas coast.

The NHC noted on social media that Tropical Storm Alberto is advancing inland over Mexico while Heavy rains and flash flooding continue in northeastern Mexico.

The general director of the National Water Commission reported that there will be torrential rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.; intense in Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Chiapas; very strong in Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colonia, Michoacán, Guerrero, Edomex, Tlaxcala, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo, and showers in CDMX, Morelos and Yucatán.

He center of tropical storm Alberto made landfall in the region of Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipaswith sustained winds of eighty-five kilometers per hour and a movement towards the west at twenty kilometers per hour, as reported by the National Water Commission (Conagua) on social networks.

4am CDT 20 June — Latest Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Alberto. Coastal flooding threat remains for Texas, with flooding & tropical storm conditions to also continue in northeastern Mexico through the morning as Alberto moves inland. Latest: https://t.co/p0xlitCJCw pic.twitter.com/y9sdGF7S8F — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2024

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) Reiterated coastal flood warnings for Texas waiting for the arrival of tropical storm Alberto.