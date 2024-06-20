Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall at 04:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Madero City, Tamaulipas, reported the National Metereological Service (SMN).

The center of Tropical Storm Albertomade landfall in the vicinity of the municipality of Madero City, Tamaulipas, at 04:30 hours, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h, gusts of 100 km/h and movement towards the west at a speed of 20 km/h.

At 03:00 hours, the SMN reported that Tropical Storm Alberto It was located approximately 65 kilometers east of Tampico, Tamaulipas, and 80 km north of Cabo Rojo, Veracruz, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 100 km/h and movement towards the west at 15 km/h; During the next few hours it will cause rain and gusts of wind of different intensity in much of the area. Mexican republic.

The impact on the ground was recorded in the coasts of Veracruz and Tamaulipasamong the municipalities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira in Tamaulipas, as well as in Pueblo Viejo, Veracruz.

He United States National Hurricane Center He said that throughout the night the effects of the tropical storm were reduced for Texas, which was the most vulnerable state in that country; However, the alert was still in effect for Tamaulipas and Veracruz, specifically in the Tampico area.

Forecast for the states of Mexico

Based on the above, it is predicted occasional torrential rains in the regions of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí; intense in areas of Chiapas, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Veracruz and Zacatecas; very strong in areas of Aguascalientes, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Tlaxcala, as well as heavy rains in Mexico City, Morelos and Yucatán.

It is expected that precipitation be with electric shocks and possible hail, and could generate landslides, increases in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in areas of the aforementioned states, for which the population, tourists and maritime navigation are urged, to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the National Water Commission (Conagua), follow the recommendations of Civil Protection and take extreme precautions in the face of rain, wind and high waves.

Likewise, gusts of wind of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour and waves of 2 to 4 meters high are expected, in addition to the possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz; gusts of the same intensity in Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas, and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and the possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are also forecast in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, and with possible dust devils in Baja California and Baja California Sur, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Tabasco.

The SMN reported that the prevention zone for the effects of a tropical storm is maintained from the mouth of the Rio Grande, Mexico’s border with the United States of America, to Tecolutla, Veracruz.