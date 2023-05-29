FromAndrew Knobloch close

If every creature were named after its clumsy kind, many would be named that way. The tropical seabird blue-footed booby lives with destiny.

Munich – The bird is not that clumsy after all, but at first glance it seems a bit clumsy. The blue-footed booby is a real feast for the eyes. The animal, which is unknown in Europe, has an optical conspicuousness that you cannot take your eyes off of so quickly. And it is also important for reproduction.

The feet of the blue-footed booby shine – as the name suggests – in a striking blue color that makes the animal look like it’s wearing colorful shoes. The bird is a bit reminiscent of a soccer player testing the latest model. But no, the blue feet are innate and important for his future life. Not an isolated case in the animal kingdom: in Africa, for example, a certain species of giraffe is protected because of its special appearance.

Blue-footed boobies get their name mainly because of their feet. On the right a male object during courtship behavior. © IMAGO / McPHOTO

Galapagos Casanova blue-footed boobies: anything but clumsy when it comes to courtship behavior

The blue-footed booby manages to get the females around with its feet. National Geographic caught the attempts excavator attempts. The result is extremely impressive. They are referred to as “masters of seduction”. First they lift their waddle feet in the air to show what they have. Then they bow their heads and finally the females are given presents. Some human beings have had worse Tinder dates. And if the three steps to conquest are not enough, the blue-footed boobies put up their feathers, which in this country is reminiscent of a peacock.

Blue-footed boobies are also found on the coasts of Peru, Mexico and Ecuador. What makes your feet so blue, some ask? A special layer of fibrous proteins are said to be the reason as loud Deutschlandfunk Nova Scientists from the University of Kansas have found. The report also quotes German biologist Mario Ludwig as saying: “This layer causes only the blue light to be reflected. This creates the blue color.”

The look of the blue-footed booby is always a source of amusement

overmedia also explored his fascination with memes based on the blue-footed booby. Because the small animals, about the size of a chamois, around 80 centimeters, once had to serve the Internet pranksters.

“They filmed my face! You are not allowed to do that! You’re committing a crime!”#blue footed boobies pic.twitter.com/Ra6PeS5k1a — PM Cheung 🫠 (@pm_cheung) June 28, 2021

It is said that blue-footed boobies will become aggressive if they get too close to the breeding sites. This is reminiscent of the helmeted cassowary, which looks harmless but is one of the most dangerous animals in the world. The NZZ reported somewhat differently. According to researchers, the birds appear relaxed, but are stressed inside. The number of heartbeats increases as soon as someone approaches. A minimum distance of two meters must be maintained on the Galapagos Islands. Since the animals are endemic, i.e. they stay locally, most Europeans who do not want to make a long journey can only look at videos or pictures.

Care should be taken of cone snails, for whose venom there is no known antidote. (another)