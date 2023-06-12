With this hot weather, it’s no fun for teachers and students: like sardines crammed together in a stuffy classroom. Measures such as extra ventilation and drinking plenty of fluids are not a superfluous luxury. Even a tropical timetable is one of the options, but only if the school wants it.

School leaders – now that it is around 30 degrees outside and sometimes even warmer inside – are stormed by parents and children asking whether there will be a tropical schedule, it sounds in education. Teachers also wonder aloud at what temperatures teaching becomes pointless and unsafe.

“Shouldn’t school closure be considered?” says, for example, teacher Siep de Haan of the St. Bonifatius College in Utrecht. “In schools without cooling, it is unbearable with thirty students inside.”

Regional heat wave a fact After the first regional heat wave of the year was reported in Woensdrecht in North Brabant on Sunday, according to Weeronline, there is now also a regional heat wave in three other provinces. In Deelen (Gelderland), Wilhelminadorp (Zeeland) and in Arcen and Maastricht (Limburg), it was 25 degrees or warmer in the past five days and a temperature of 30 degrees or more was measured for at least three days. The first heat wave came fairly early this year. Last year, August only had the scoop, where it was also limited to only two regional heat waves throughout the summer.

Less hot again

Board chairman Yvonne Hof of De Meerkring – in which 22 public primary schools in the Amersfoort region are represented – sees differences between the school buildings. “A number of schools have a very good circulation plan. They’re fine with that now. Other schools organize water games and use air conditioning or ventilation.”

According to Hof, no large-scale interventions are necessary yet. “Tomorrow it will be less warm again. If there is a heat wave, it will be a different story. We look at that per team.”

The basic rule is that the board of a school itself can decide to set a tropical schedule in case of extremely hot summer weather. The minimum number of teaching hours per school year must ultimately be achieved (compulsory teaching time). The Inspectorate of Education supervises this.

Working Conditions

But administrators in education also have to take working conditions into account. In such a case, the teachers and students are employees. The Working Conditions Act does not state a maximum temperature at which work may still take place. Nevertheless, the school board must ensure that employees can work safely and healthily.

So, in practice, the school will take measures at a temperature above 30 degrees to keep the burden on students and teachers as low as possible. For example, the school can set a tropical timetable with shorter teaching hours or shorter days, but according to the PO Council, that is up to the schools themselves. Other measures include: working for as short a time as possible, taking breaks in cool rooms, extra ventilation and drinking plenty of fluids.



It is up to the schools to ensure that students can take exams undisturbed. The exam schedule is available Spokeswoman Board for Tests and Exams

If there is indeed a tropical schedule, the educational institution must inform the parents about this. Do the parents not have childcare for their children? In that case, the school must offer an alternative program (care) during the hours when classes are cancelled, according to the website of the Ministry of Education.

What if you have to take your final exam on a scorching hot day? © Jan Kok | Boomerang Photography



Much more common

It is expected that measures against heat due to global warming will become much more common in the coming years. The division of the day or week of a school is then temporarily based on avoiding learning and working in warm temperatures as much as possible.

The warm weather can also get in the way of exams: on Monday 19 June, the resits of the final exams will start, but what if candidates drive out of the exam room due to the heat?

“It is up to the schools to ensure that students can take exams undisturbed,” said a spokeswoman for the Board for Tests and Exams. “The exam schedule is set, regardless of the weather. But in any case, we have never had this problem at hand.”

