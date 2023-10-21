Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A parasite causes serious skin infections in the United States that can leave lasting marks. It is transmitted through the bite of the sandfly.

Atlanta – Like other insect species that are finding new habitats as the climate warms, sand flies have also expanded their range in recent years. Some species of these biting flies are now found as far north as Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland. In some countries, bites from tiny sand flies cause nasty skin infections called leishmaniasis, scientists have now found.

A sandfly (Phlebotomus papatasi) sucking blood. © dpa

Transmitted through mosquito bites: Infection with Leishmania parasites can even be fatal

A tropical parasite transmitted through the bite of a sandfly, often called a sandfly, causes numerous skin infections in the United States, How CNN reports. Like many other mosquitoes, the sandfly could also spread various diseases, including parasites – so-called leishmania. Cases of leishmaniasis, which can even be fatal if untreated, are known to have occurred almost exclusively in the tropics and the Mediterranean.

Investigations by a team led by Dr. Mary Kamb, a medical epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, revealed that leishmaniasis was detected in a number of tissue samples from patients who said they had not traveled outside the United States.

Sand flies are also on the rise in Germany The small sand flies or sand flies (Phlebotominae) may look inconspicuous, but they can transmit dangerous diseases. They are called “pool” suckers because they use wide mouthparts to tear the skin and suck up blood and lymph from the resulting “pool”. Due to climate change, sand flies are spreading more and more in Germany, which in turn increases the risk of transmitting viruses or parasites. They are the main vectors for Leishmania, Oroya fever or Peru warts, Pappataci fever or sandfly fever and the

Harara skin disease. Transmission of leishmaniasis by sand flies in Germany has not yet been proven and is considered unlikely. “The cases are practically always imported,” says the RKI. However, the changed climatic conditions allow it to spread in Germany if there is further warming in the near future. See also The Debate - Biden in the race for re-election: how does political chess move?

Kamb and her colleagues conducted a genetic analysis of these samples and collected the results in a study published on the Annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene will be presented these days. All patients had a leishmaniasis skin infection, which begins as a small bump that develops into ulcerated sores days to weeks after a sandfly bite.

Ulcers and disfiguring scars: Infections transmitted by sand flies can leave their mark

“People can be asymptomatic and not develop anything, but when they have symptoms, they develop ulcers on their skin and sometimes it starts like a little volcano with a crater in it,” reports epidemiologist Kamb. The ulcers often break out near a bite site. The parasite disables the nerves in the skin, so the wounds are generally not painful, but are prone to scarring and can be disfiguring, especially if they occur on a person’s face.

Dr. Luiz Oliveira, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health who has studied the transmission of leishmaniasis by sand flies but was not involved in the research, said: “It is no longer just a motion sickness.”

12 Animals That Are Among the Deadliest in the World View photo series

Leishmania can also affect internal organs such as the liver, spleen and bone marrow. It was previously assumed that this severe form of leishmaniasis, known as visceral leishmaniasis, was only spread when people traveled to tropical countries. If left untreated it is fatal. Treatment for leishmaniasis involves a month-long course of medications that kill the parasite, such as amphotericin B, an antifungal.

For the current study, the researchers analyzed more than 2,100 skin samples. Samples were submitted from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. About half of the samples, 1,222, tested positive. Worrying: The CDC found that the most common type of parasite in people without travel experience is the pathogen known as Leishmania mexicana.

In addition to leishmaniasis, there are many other so-called zoonoses – diseases transmitted to humans by animals. This also includes the so-called Marburg virus. There was only an outbreak of this at the beginning of this year.