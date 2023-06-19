The hot summer is back. With the African anticyclone which raised temperatures throughout Italy, tropical nights are also making a comeback: they are those in which temperatures never drop below 20 degrees, with many inconveniences for those seeking to rest. Open windows (the most ecological solution) would therefore not be sufficient. For those who already suffer particularly from the heat, this is bad news. “Tropical nights could return to large urban centers and along the coasts, understood as minimums that do not drop below 22-23°C, especially from Wednesday”, says 3BMeteo meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara.

From Tuesday there will be four yellow stickers in Ancona, Bolzano, Campobasso and Perugia. While on the 21st, coinciding with the solstice, the first orange dot is signaled, in Campobasso, while the cities with yellow dots will rise to 15: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste and Verona. This is indicated by the bulletin on heat waves published by the Ministry of Health, which forecasts the health risk in 27 Italian cities.

From Thursday, however, a subsidence of the high pressure in the North is expected, with thunderstorms in upper Lombardy, in the Triveneto and in general in the Northeast, which will lower temperatures to 27-30 degrees in the maximum values. In the South and on the major islands, however, it will continue to be hot, with peaks of 35 degrees. Rains are expected on Saturday and an attenuation of the heat in Romagna as well: for this area devastated by bad weather a month ago, the risk is of new, but much more contained flooding, but only in areas where the drainage networks are still blocked by debris and mud. “There will be no – they explain to Smi- disturbances capable of sending rivers into flood, like the one a month ago in which it rained intensely for 36-48 hours in a row”. By next Sunday, they underline, the heat should have subsided a bit everywhere.

The Civil Protection has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions for Sardinia, valid from 12 tomorrow, 19 June, to 18 on 22 June. In fact, from tomorrow “locally very high temperatures” are expected on the northern and western part of the island, “increasing further the following day”. Furthermore, “on Wednesday and Thursday, very high temperatures will affect the whole region. The maximum temperatures, during the period, could locally exceed 40°C”. It is therefore advised not to “go out during the hottest hours, from 12 to 18, especially for those at risk”. At home, “protect yourself from the heat of the sun with curtains or blinds”. In general “consume light meals and eat lots of fruit, drink adequately, avoiding alcoholic beverages and caffeine. Wear light-colored, light-colored clothes and hats and avoid synthetic fibers. If there are sick people in the house “make sure they are not covered too much”. Individuals at risk are considered “elderly and/or non self-sufficient or convalescent people, people who regularly take medicines, infants and young children, those who exercise or carry out intense work in the open air”.