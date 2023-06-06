Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

It will be hot and dry in Germany for the weekend. Weather experts expect temperatures of just over 30 degrees. But there is a risk of forest fires.

Munich – Summer is here – at least according to the meteorological calendar. Although there could be rain, isolated thunderstorms and dense clouds at the beginning of the new week, the temperatures overall remain at a high level, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported.

According to the DWD, a high near Scotland is currently determining the weather in Germany. Although cooler air reaches the north of the country, it gets summery warm in the south. Temperatures of up to just over 30 degrees are expected along the Rhine, especially at the weekend.

At the weekend it will be hot in Germany – the temperatures will climb up to 34 degrees. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Weather in Germany: Heat wave is imminent – ​​“30 degree mark will be exceeded”

Meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net is certain that the summery weather will remain in place for the next 14 days. “The first hot days of 2023 are possible. For the first time, the 30-degree mark will be exceeded,” he explained.

Initially, however, there is a threat of individual thunderstorms in Germany on Wednesday (June 8th) and Thursday (June 9th) – especially in the center of the country. According to Jung, there is even a risk of severe weather with heavy rain, hail and gusts of wind. The weather should then stabilize again just in time for the weekend. This is how the weather will continue in the coming days:

22 to 28 degrees 22 to 28 degrees 24 to 28 degrees 24 to 29 degrees 24 to 30 degrees 23 to 33 degrees 23 to 33 degrees 22 to 31 degrees

Meteorologist Jan Schenk von The Weather Channel assumes a real heat wave – especially in the south and west. “From Friday we will see that the temperatures on the Rhine will increase again significantly, to 32 to 34 degrees locally,” he explained. “There could also be tropical nights.” On a tropical night, the temperatures don’t drop below 20 degrees. But the north should also get some of the heat, according to Schenk. Thanks to the hot air masses, temperatures of up to 30 degrees are also possible here. So good news for all holidaymakers who travel over Corpus Christi.

Weather in Germany: “Drought continues” – risk of forest fires

“Overland rain is not in sight,” reported weather expert Jung. Schenk isn’t expecting heavy downpours either. This will probably only come to Germany from June 19th. In many places, this means bathing and ice cream parlor weather, but according to Jung, June could be far too dry. “The drought continues in many parts of the country,” emphasized the meteorologist. There is also a risk of forest and meadow fires. There is also a high risk of forest fires in Bavaria.

“Locally, even the highest warning level 5 applies,” said Dominik Jung. At least that’s what the DWD maps show. The danger is particularly high on Tuesday (June 6) in the north of Brandenburg. According to the DWD, there is also an increased risk of forest fires in the coming days. “Currently we have reached at least warning level 3 in almost all of Germany,” warned Jung. The first forest fire was already in Brandenburg: there has been a fire near Jüterbog for days. Old ammunition in the ground makes extinguishing work difficult for the emergency services. According to Jung, the latest forecasts also assume that July will be too dry. For the Weather models predict record-breaking temperatures in summer. (cheese)