Perhaps President Petro is used to living with high levels of anxiety, due to his years in hiding and later in the fierce political opposition. Maybe that sharpens his mind and tempers his nerves. But upon reaching the Colombian Presidency, projecting a high level of angst among his compatriots may not be the right recipe.

We Colombians, from the outset, are accustomed to living with a high dose of anguish, stemming from the fact that 40 years ago, our usual problems of unemployment, poor education, regional backwardness, coffee mono-exports, lack of employment for women and Young people, deficient infrastructure for a challenging geography, poorly managed and insufficient health, poorly distributed pensions, poverty and misery in many regions, added to all of this, becoming the world’s largest source of cocaine production.

What a problem. Get out of poverty, try to solve that long list of challenges, and also combat an illegality that Government after Government has not stopped growing. Drug trafficking has flooded entire regions with cocaine, weapons, and illegality. He has created irregular armies everywhere. It contaminated the guerrilla groups of the FARC and the ELN, once self-proclaimed champions of a suffering people, and transformed them into rich paramilitaries, with a tinge of political nostalgia and social demands. Mayoralties, Governorships and, at a given moment, even the Presidency of the Republic were taken over.

In addition, the borders were taken. Indeed, the Pacific coast from Ecuador to Panama is now practically a stronghold of criminal gangs. Huge chunks of the Caribbean coast are dominated by the cartels, as are the borders with Venezuela and Ecuador. Over there, law and order are the drug lords.

I don’t think philosophers like Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, Heidegger, Sartre, and Camus, who made anguish the cornerstone of their epiphanies, imagined the strange ways it could take in crime-ridden tropical countries. What between them led to desperate introspection, in the tropics can end in collective manifestations of despair.

Interestingly, we Colombians have metabolized anguish and turned it into a stimulus for concentration and action. The last 40 years have witnessed a battle-hardened country that falls and recovers. He imagines solutions and adopts them. Correct mistakes and move on.

Around the time of the appearance of coca we were lucky and oil and coal appeared. The shortage of foreign currency ceased to be a problem. From coffee growers and farmers, we became (apart from coca growers) in a mining economy, services, with some manufacturing. We create stable economic institutions, led by a respectable monetary tradition in the Bank of the Republic, fiscal in the Treasury, and state efficiency in National Planning. If not perfect, of a good level and recognized in the region.

Large conglomerates of state-owned companies or mixed ownership with the private sector, which are problematic in many other countries, are examples in Colombia and Latin America, such as Ecopetrol, ISA, EPM and Grupo de Energía de Bogotá, among others. Apart from Bogotá, key regional poles such as the Cartagena-Barranquilla, Medellín-Pereira-Armenia-Manizales-Cali, Bucaramanga and its areas of influence, Villavicencio-Llanos Orientales were strengthened.

Legal institutions such as the High Courts earned deserved respect, even with the contradiction of being a legalistic country riddled with illegality. Contracts are respected, legislation is not retroactive, and the Executive and the Legislative have serious scrutiny in the production of their laws. An inclusive Constitution that guarantees rights was promulgated, which despite being very expensive, we have been paying in reasonable installments and many tax reforms.

We create social assistance systems in health, education, poverty, childhood, old age, still with many challenges, but which have advanced tremendously and covered the population.

We tried to make some generous peace with the M-19, with a new Constitution and everything. Then with the FARC, giving them carte blanche in an immense territory; Later, faced with failure, we rehearsed Plan Colombia and Democratic Security, which were so successful in recovering territory and dignity, that someone thought of changing, supposedly, a little article of the Constitution and re-electing the president.

Then we rehearsed a peace overflowing with handouts, to see if the FARC would finally give in, and they did. be careful not But its implementation has been more difficult than negotiation. Finally, the little article was changed again and the re-election was backed down, because it could end up ruining everything. The little article was more important than you thought.

Throughout these 40-year struggles, achievements, and advances, drug trafficking mutated, grew, strengthened, allied with illegal mining, developed micro-trafficking in cities and towns, and, like an epidemic, contaminated much of our social fabric.

Thus we come to the last five years, no longer of national but international anguish, of confusion, leadership crises everywhere, Brexit, polarization in the United States, radicalization in Latin America, pandemic, hot wars in Europe and cold wars between the superpowers.

In the midst of this environment with multiple sources of anguish, the new president, Gustavo Petro, is determined to turn the solutions of the last 40 years into problems. Oil, a problem. The health system, another problem. The pension system, another problem. The Armed Forces, who defended us, another problem.

Nothing likes it the way it is. Although he has every right to propose changes, and in 2022 a third of the electoral census voted with a narrow majority for his proposals, it is natural that people receive many of these changes with anguish and fear that they become setbacks or jumps to the empty.

The battles and advances have been won so hard, the promotions have been so gradual, that there is a serious risk of falling into a rut that will take us, as in a children’s game, from square 54 to square 13, in a single move.

The Constitutional Court warned, with some anguish, that it was in a position to invalidate laws if it considered them contrary to the constitutional design. The Council of State invalidated a presidential decree that exceeded the functions of the Executive. Political parties are on guard against parts of the reforms they consider harmful.

The feeling that things are getting worse went from 48% to 73% in the polls. Disapproval of President Petro’s performance went from 20% to 57%.

A week of political crisis ends, a total of 10 cabinet ministers have been changed, and in essential portfolios such as the Treasury and the Interior. Although they are prerogatives of the president, they feed the anguish.

Anguished people barely spend what inflation allows, they don’t risk buying a house, car or appliances. Distressed companies only do essential maintenance, and do not buy machinery or hire workers. International investors do not go to countries where there is anguish.

We can add to these anxieties the so-called total peace. But let’s leave it at that. The new ministers Luis Fernando Velasco, of the Interior, and Ricardo Bonilla, of the Treasury, and the rest of the cabinet will have to work hard to change the sources of anguish for certainties. To the President, focus on dialogue and trust. Unless he wants to rip the sheet. All crises are leadership crises. The anxieties, on the other hand, can be partially alleviated if the president renews his leadership style.

