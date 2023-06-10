With these high temperatures, many people seek refreshment by the sea, where beach pavilions do good business. Owners of beach bars ensure that the waiters and chefs can deal with the heat in various ways, ranging from a splash in the water to shade cloths. At festivals, visitors receive free sunscreen and water.

On many beaches it is quite busy on Saturday during the afternoon. The municipality of The Hague calls on beachgoers to stop coming to Scheveningen and Kijkduin by car after 3 p.m. The parking spaces at the beaches are full. Instead, it is advised to park the car in the center or take public transport to the beach.

In the morning, the ANWB already reported that it was busy on the roads to the beaches. There was a delay on the road towards Zandvoort, Katwijk and the Zeeland beaches, among others. It is very busy on the beach in Zandvoort, and many beachgoers arrive in the seaside resort during the afternoon. The NS reported earlier on Saturday that travelers make 'a lot of use' of the extra trains that have been deployed to transport beachgoers to Zandvoort.

Whoever is on the beach must ensure sufficient cooling. This certainly applies to catering staff. ,,I have already said in our group WhatsApp that we work with swimming breaks. Anyone who wants to can jump into the sea every hour and a half,” says Bas Troost, owner of Zuid Zuid West in Renesse. “But the most important thing is: keep drinking well. You have to be really tight on that. We have jugs of water with fresh fruit for the service, but especially in the kitchen you sometimes have to force them to drink. Otherwise, they will simply forget,” says Troost.

Through a sound system, he regularly calls on visitors and staff to apply sunscreen. They can tap it from a special pole.

Extra cloths and umbrellas

At Tent 6 in Zandvoort, extra cloths and parasols provide sufficient shade. Drinking enough is also important here, says owner Kim Rijnders. "But in all of the Netherlands it is probably the coolest place on the beach," she nuances.

R Port, a beach club in Hoek van Holland, provides plenty of large glasses with cold drinks. “In addition, there is sunscreen on the bar and we keep a close eye on each other,” says creative manager Maureen van Velden.

In the run-up to the summer weekend, other beach tent owners reported that they were getting the schedules for peak days reasonably close, although staff shortages in the catering industry are still a problem. Rijnders of Tent 6 also agrees. “It is always a challenge to find enough people, but so far we have succeeded. From eight man service on a normal Saturday you now suddenly need eighteen men. But it helps if you are kind and organize nice things for your people in the winter. Then they keep coming back.”

Sweating out of your tent

Festivals also respond to the tropical weekend. On Best Kept Secret in Hilvarenbeek this time no gas burners and barbecues on the campsite, which are prohibited for safety reasons. There are, however, extra drinking points, sunburn points and special boxes in which you can put out your cigarette. Visitors cool off in the water at the main stage and take a lot of extra sips of water.

At the campsite, visitors cool off in the water and under the parasols they have brought with them for the occasion. Most people really sweat out the tent around 09:00.

“We have a professional first aid team that pays extra attention to heat-related complaints,” says a spokesperson for the festival. “The medical service keeps a close eye on the heat in the tents, based on temperature and humidity.”

