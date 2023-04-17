On April 17, the head of the press center of the Center group, Oleksandr Savchuk, said that the Russian military repulsed two counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Chervono-Dybrovsky and Yampolovsky sections of the front.

“In the Chervono-Dybrovsky sector, the movement of the assault group of the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was revealed by intelligence forces and means. Army aviation carried out a missile strike. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment, ”he quotes him as saying. “RIA News”.

Savchuk also said that in the Yampolovsky section, a platoon on armored combat vehicles of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to regain lost positions. However, the “Center” grouping with cannon artillery fire threw the enemy back to their previously occupied positions.

Earlier, on April 15, Savchuk said that Russian army aviation had attacked an ammunition depot, as well as areas where equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were concentrated. In addition, an attempt by the enemy to regain lost positions was thwarted in the Chervonodibrovsky sector.

On April 13, Savchuk said that the crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed the Ukrainian assault groups in the Krasnoliman direction. In addition, in the Torsk sector of the Krasnolimansky direction, the artillery of the RF Armed Forces opened up movement and struck at the enemy. As a result, the 25th Airborne Brigade and the 81st Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

Prior to this, on April 12, the Russian military in the Krasnolimansky direction repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three areas – Nevsky, Torsky and Chervonodibrovsky. Also, the operational-tactical and army aviation of the “Center” group of forces struck at the objects of Ukrainian militants, hitting command posts, places where equipment and manpower of the enemy accumulated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

