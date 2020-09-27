Police, internal troops and armored personnel carriers began to pull into the center of Minsk in anticipation of an unauthorized protest action. Reported by RIA News…

The Belarusian riot police completely blocked access to the Independence Square, where the Government House and the City Executive Committee are located. Security officials are on duty next to the place, and police buses are standing there.

A vehicle has arrived at the Palace of the Republic and the military is leaving. Some of them have weapons on them. Also, according to the agency’s correspondent, special equipment from the eastern part of Minsk, where the bases of the internal troops and riot police are located, moved to the center of the Belarusian capital. On the central avenue of Independence there is a column of armored personnel carriers.

Mass protests in Belarus began in August 2020 after the incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, once again won the presidential elections. In suppressing the protests, the security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets. Lukashenka’s inauguration took place on September 23, the date of the ceremony was not disclosed in advance, and the TV channels did not broadcast the event.