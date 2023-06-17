Home page World

Royal Air Force planes fly over Buckingham Palace at the end of the birthday parade. © Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

With sunshine and a light breeze, the British monarch can be celebrated for the first time with the traditional birthday parade. It also catches up on what had fallen into the water at his coronation in May due to rain.

London – marching music, horses and hundreds of red-uniformed soldiers with bearskin hats: For the first time since his accession to the throne in May, British King Charles III. (74) was honored with the birthday parade in London on Saturday.

The King looked visibly touched as he and other members of the Royal Family waved to the cheering crowd at the conclusion of Trooping the Color from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. At the same time, dozens of Royal Air Force planes and helicopters thundered over the palace. The crowd sang the national anthem “God Save the King”. Volleys of cannon were fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London.

Charles on horseback

In sunshine and a light breeze, the procession with 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 members of military bands had previously moved through central London. Tens of thousands of royal fans had gathered along the route to take a look at the spectacle and the royals.

Charles rode in front of his son and heir to the throne Prince William (40), his sister Princess Anne (72) and his youngest brother Prince Edward (59) with a bearskin hat that protruded deep into his face. All four wore uniforms.

In a carriage followed 75-year-old Queen Camilla, also in a red uniform, and Princess Kate (41) in a green outfit and Kate and William’s three children: nine-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (5). While the two boys wore dark jackets with a red tie, eight-year-old Charlotte wore a white dress with a wide collar and a large red bow across her chest.

Attempted assassination of Elizabeth II. 1981

The route led from Buckingham Palace along the straight boulevard “The Mall” and from there to the parade ground at Horse Guards Parade, where the king inspected his troops. He remained in the saddle throughout the ceremony. His mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September last year, had last exposed herself to this hardship in 1986 at the age of 60.

Carriages travel from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. © Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

In 1981, the Queen was even attempted to be assassinated during the parade when a man fired six shots at her from the audience. He missed, however, and the queen rode on undeterred. Charles’ first parade passed without incident.

The name “Trooping the Color” refers to the presentation of the participating regiments’ flags, also known as “colour”. The event was characterized by the foot soldiers of the Household Division – the royal bodyguard – with their red parade uniforms and bearskin hats, who marched past the king on the parade ground.

Air Show of the Royal Air Force

The conclusion and climax of Trooping the Color is always the overflight of military planes and Royal Air Force helicopters over Buckingham Palace, while the royal family waves to the crowd from the balcony. This year, the air show was even bigger than usual because it had to be canceled almost completely at the coronation of King Charles on May 6 due to the weather.

King Charles III (M) watches the air show with his family after the Trooping the Color parade. © Victoria Jones/PA/AP/dpa

70 planes and helicopters thundered over the palace. These include historic World War II aircraft such as the Lancaster Bomber and the Spitfire and Hurricane fighters. A formation of 18 Eurofighter jets formed the king’s Latin initials “CR” (Carolus Rex). To finish off, the Red Arrows aerobatic team colored the sky white, red and blue (the colors of the Union Jack).

“Trooping the Color” always takes place in June, regardless of the monarch’s actual birthday (Charles on November 14; Queen Elizabeth II once on April 21), because that’s when the weather is usually at its best in England. Despite the clouds, it was dry in London on Saturday and not quite as hot as in the previous days, when the thermometer showed almost 30 degrees. The tradition goes back to the year 1760. dpa