EFor the first time since his accession to the throne, British King Charles III. (74) was honored with the “Trooping the Color” birthday parade on Saturday. The procession of 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 members of military bands through central London began just after 11 a.m. CEST (10 a.m. local time). Tens of thousands had gathered along the route to take a look at the spectacle and the royals attending.

The king and other members of the royal family left the palace on horseback or in a carriage and joined the procession. Charles rode in a red uniform and a bearskin hat in front of his son and heir to the throne Prince William (40), his sister Princess Anne (72) and his youngest brother Prince Edward (59).

Queen Camilla (75), also in a red uniform, followed in a carriage, as did Princess Kate (41) in a green outfit and Kate and William’s three children: Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) .

The route leads from Buckingham Palace along the straight boulevard “The Mall” and from there to the parade ground at Horse Guards Parade, where the king inspects his troops.

The event is characterized by the foot soldiers of the Household Division – the royal bodyguard – with their red parade uniforms and bearskin hats. The trail then follows the same route back to the palace.

Tradition goes back to 1760

The conclusion and climax of Trooping the Color is always the overflight of military planes and Royal Air Force helicopters over Buckingham Palace, while the royal family waves to the crowd from the balcony. This year, the air show was supposed to be even bigger than usual, because it was drastically reduced due to bad weather at King Charles’ coronation on May 6th.

“Trooping the Color” always takes place in June, regardless of the actual birthday of the monarch (Charles actually celebrates on November 14; Queen Elizabeth II once on April 21), because that’s when the weather is usually at its best in England. Despite the clouds, it was dry in London on Saturday and not quite as hot as in the previous days, when the thermometer showed almost 30 degrees. The tradition goes back to 1760.







Traditionally, on the occasion of his official birthday, the king awarded honorary royal titles to numerous prominent and less well-known people who have rendered services to the general public and the state.

Charles appointed gynecologist Alan Farthing, who had looked after Princess Kate at the birth of her children George, Charlotte and Louis, as “Commander” of the Royal Victorian Order. Farthing is considered an expert in gynecological cancer and also works at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, which has cared for members of the Royal Family for decades.

The top honors went to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Booker Prize winner McEwan (Amsterdam) and Oxford University medical professor John Bell, who received the Companions of Honour. Founded in 1917, the order, which recognizes merits of national importance, has only a few dozen members. McEwan was surprised in an interview with the British news agency PA. “I think that equates to a really good review,” said the 75-year-old.