Recently, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro, portable Bluetooth headphones that have a lot to tell! Anyway, after a long time in which I have dedicated myself to testing them in every smallest aspect, only now I feel ready to release a complete review just for you!

Are you interested in the product but you don’t know if it’s for you? Stay here and I assure you that in the end you will know how to choose the best!

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro, quality at a good price!

Before going into the merits of the review, as usual I would like to carve out a small space to introduce the product in the best possible way. Onyx Ace Pro are gods true wireless headphones made entirely by Tronsmart, a company that knows its stuff in the sector.

Currently the Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro can only be purchased on Aliexpress and Geekbuying, if you want to know more you can visit the official site. Either way, these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pros are primarily meant to be your travel best friend, thanks to their small and compact design. So, stop the chatter and come immediately to the full review.

Unboxing and features

The Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro will arrive at your home in a small box carefully packed. The first impression is certainly very good and below I am happy to report the contents of the package:

1 x Onyx Ace Pro True Wireless

1 x Type-C cable for charging

1 x warranty card

1 x multilingual manual

In short, everything you need to make the most of the product. I have no complaints about the contents of the package. The manual is well done and will guide you step by step in the first configuration, the headphones are carefully packaged and you will not risk finding a package with the destroyed contents inside.

Let’s now move on to some more technical details, which will surely help you understand what product we are going to talk about: the first factor I want to tell you about is definitely the Bluetooth technology that the headphones use.

We are at version 5.2, which is not bad at all as it allows us to use them in a range of about 10 meters! We then have 4 built-in microphones, support for Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant and many other assistants and these audio codecs are supported: aptX Adaptive, aptX, AAC and SBC. The dimensions are 48 x 23 x 57.5 mm for the case, and 39 x 16.5 x 16.8 mm for the headphones while the weight is 4 grams per headphone and 37g for the case.

Finally, the declared autonomy is 6.5 hours of use on a single charge, for a total of 27 hours if we count all the recharges that the case is able to do before running out of its battery.

In short, on paper these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro they seem to be two real gems, but in practice will it be so? Let’s find out together.

Small and compact, an undisputed convenience!

In my opinion it is essential to spend more than a few words about the case of these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro. As already mentioned in the previous paragraph, the dimensions are very small; just for comparison, they reminded me a lot of Apple’s AirPods for their case.

Either way, this is definitely a huge plus, because you just need a small space in your pocket or bag to always carry them with you. The Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro does not cause any kind of annoyance weighing only 37g in total and this will surely make you forget you have them with you!

Then, going into a discussion of pairing and connectivity, once a first configuration has been performed, just open the case and extract, and a sound will automatically notify you of the successful connection with your device.

In short, in a nutshell, as long as you have the bluetooth of the phone on these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro they will connect automatically in less than half a second and this will always make them ready for use.

On a functional level everything is well thought out and satisfying, but there is a small black dot on a sheet that would be totally white without it and that is the case hinge! Let me explain better, the opening of the case takes place through a flap, and so far so good. The problem is that this flap is too sensitive and the slightest movement will cause it to close.

Needless to say, this is quite annoying, 99% of the time, once the first headphone is placed on the ear you will not have time to extract the second one and the flap will close automatically. Obviously, I repeat: this is only a constructive refinement that does not deserve particular attention. But it is good to know!

Audio quality that doesn’t disappoint!

Of course you will be interested to know how these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro sound! So, let’s get straight to the point. Let’s start immediately with excellent news, the headphones have good isolation while not in ear, so when you are out and about you will not be excessively disturbed by external noises such as wind, cars etc. However, you must take into account that with this design you cannot expect total insulation!

That said, I found excellent sound quality for voices, for example in movies, TV series or even better for podcasts. These headphones do very well with clean sounds of this type.

As for the music, there is certainly better, but the quality does not disappoint: there is a good mix of bass and treble, they are certainly suitable for listening to pop type music. In general there is a very balanced, crystal clear and above all clean sound. I was pleasantly satisfied overall considering the price.

As for the calls, we are always on the same wavelength, the microphone is good and people have always heard me perfectly, while in reception I can not complain about anything.

But how do they fit? And the controls?

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro they have touch controls with which I advise you to become familiar with them as they can greatly simplify the user experience. I’m happy to bring you the main ones here:

Double-tap L or R to play / pause the music

Tap R to turn up the volume

Tap L to lower the volume

Press and hold R to skip to the next song

Press and hold L to go to the previous song

Triple-tap R to activate the voice assistant

Triple-tap L for gaming mode

Certainly features like the ability to turn the volume up and down are a must for any bluetooth headset. The problem with these controls arises when we start having to do two or three taps in succession. Many times one of the pressures is not taken and we find ourselves having the opposite effect to the desired one.

This is a more or less systemic problem of all touch headphones, there are companies that manage it better and companies that manage it worse. Nothing too limiting though, the touch controls are still functional and usable without major problems!

On the other hand, something that bored me very much is the annoying sensation that is felt while wearing the headphones. Not having any type of rubberized coating, after a short time of use I began to feel a slight discomfort, probably originated from plastic materials in contact with the ear. Here, however, the situation becomes very subjective, what bothers me may not bother you and this is good to remember!

As for the grip, once worn, they will not go anywhere, so you don’t have to be afraid of losing these around Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro!

What about the battery?

As for the battery of these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro, I can confirm that the specifications declared by the manufacturer are true, you can safely take home the 6.5 hours of use given by a single charge of the headphones inside the case.

In this regard, if you decide to use one headset at a time you will always have one of the two ready to use, for a total of 27 hours, after which the case will abandon you completely! All this is certainly an excellent compromise, you will hardly be able to keep the headphones on for 6 hours straight, so I feel like giving the battery life of these Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pros with flying colors.