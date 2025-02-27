In the end, Nathalie Armbruster was sitting on a bar on the steel frame grandstand in the Granasan ski center near Trondheim-and could be comforted. Her friend was there, the parents, there were intimate hugs after their World Cup start. You didn’t see tears from the 19-year-old high school graduate from the Black Forest. It seemed very clear after the mass start and jumping in the Nordic combination, and at the same time it had to cope with a great disappointment. Because crossbowers had been in the competition as a World Cup leading and fellow favorite, but it was only the sixth place, behind her teammate Jenny Nowak, who was the fifth her best World Cup result. Gold went to the Japanese Yuna Kasai, whose twin sister Haruka finished third in front of around 2,000 fans who were in the evening floodlights. In between, defending champion Gyda Westvold Hansen from Norway won silver.

“It was a little bit of crowbar, a little bit of violence,” said Armbruster: “But if you arrive here as a favorite, the pressure is another.” After the five-kilometer cross-country skiing, she was still in fourth place, but then she had timing problems on the normal hill. “Unfortunately, Nathalie was a tick early at the table today. It then agreed, ”said national coach Florian Aichinger.

There was a lot of petted on the crossbow in the past few weeks, the young woman from Kniebis was in the ZDF sports studio, she is well in public with her open manner. At the same time, she has to reconcile the training in the trail and on the ski jump with the school, which is not easy. Because crossbowers go to a normal high school in Freudenstadt. Perhaps everything was a little bit for one of the big German medal hopes-in a competition that was for the first time in the women’s World Cup program. But there could be consolation this Friday in the mixed team, where the DSV quartet around crossbowers and Vinzenz Geiger is one of the gold candidates.

Not entirely happy with her World Cup start: Nathalie Armbruster. (Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa)

In the end, one thing wanted to address the crossbower. That ZDF did not show the World Cup competition in Trondheim live on television, but only on the Internet stream, “that makes us a bit sad”. Armbruster had learned from the decision at lunch. “It is a World Cup and there was ‘cash for rares’. Nothing against Horst Lichter, but it would be great if we had been transferred live, “said the World Cup second from 2023:” We would like more that it could also take a step towards equality in the medial. “

Against the background that the women’s combination at the 2026 Winter Olympics is not at all in the program and is currently fighting for the recording for 2030 Olympics, its anger is quite understandable. On the other hand, ARD and ZDF transfer more than 300 hours from Trondheim. “Everything is fine in quantity,” said DSV board member Stefan Schwarzbach, who hopes for “a little more sensitivity”, “especially if there is a medal chance”.