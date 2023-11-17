Tronchetti Provera opens at the minimum wage. And on the future: “A miracle that we are not in crisis”

The current Italian economic scenario, characterized by a situation of uncertainty and the prospect of a possible recession, requires a decisive and integrated response. In an interview with La Stampa, the executive vice president of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, shared his vision on a series of crucial issues, ranging from economic measures to constitutional reforms. Tronchetti Provera underlined the need to increase investments, favoring the minimum wage and implementing a structural cut in the tax wedge. He proposes a new Stability Pact and calls for reflection on privatizations and constitutional reforms, while protecting the figure of the head of state. Its perspective is oriented towards stimulating growth and increased productivity.



Read also: Pirelli, revenues grow in the nine months. Profit boom: +14.4% to 411 million

Regarding the current economic situation, Tronchetti Provera considers it a miracle that a significant recession has not already manifested itself. He identifies PNRR funds and European structural aid as safety buffers, but underlines the importance of effective implementation of projects. Indicate the interdependence of the Italian economy with China and Germany, highlighting the need for greater European integration to ensure competitiveness. Tronchetti Provera’s assessment of Giorgia Meloni’s maneuver is that it is defensive, considering the brevity of the economic blanket. Regarding privatizations, he believes the reasoning is understandable, especially in the presence of European regulations such as the Golden Power, which protect strategic assets.

Read also: Pirelli, a partnership begins with the Arab fund Pif

On the topic of the constitutional reforms proposed by Giorgia Meloni, Tronchetti Provera suggests the need for a bipartisan agreement to guarantee stability to the country. However, you highlight the shortcomings in the current reform, especially regarding the replacement of the Prime Minister elected by a majority parliamentarian. On the issue of the general strike, he acknowledges the reasons behind the protests, but urges us to consider the reality and limited resources. In conclusion, Tronchetti Provera appears optimistic about Italy’s social stability, highlighting the resilience of the Italian social fabric. Citing the example of Pirelli which has entered into agreements with local institutions and universitiesemphasizes the positive contribution of small businesses and individuals in addressing economic challenges.

Subscribe to the newsletter

