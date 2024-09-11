Tronchetti reveals details of Pirelli-Bosch deal: “First in the world to do something similar”

Mark Provera logs explains the details of the agreement signed yesterday between Pirelli And Bosch which concerns not only the future of the tires but also artificial intelligence: “This agreement – says the executive vice president of Pirelli to Il Corriere della Sera – is the result of 25 years of work carried out by Pirelli’s tire and electronics experts. Bosch, the world’s largest operator in vehicle control systems, will integrate our software for data processing, transmitted in real time come on sensors inserted in the tires, in their own control units. We are the first in the world to do so and this technology will have a strong impact in terms of performance and safety for drivers”. Tronchetti Provera then goes into even more detail about this project with Bosch.

“With this agreement – continues the executive vice president of Pirelli to Il Corriere – the tire effectively enters the era of connectivity And of artificial intelligence. This is a decisive turning point for the technological future of Pirelli and the industry. We are at the beginning of a path that will become extremely pervasive, marking Pirelli’s transition from a company that produces tires to a company that also manages data and develops software. We will develop new solutions together to ensure greater safety, better performance and sustainability, through the processing of data transmitted in real time by sensors installed in the tires, the only ones to collect the real information that comes from the contact between the tire and the road“.