“Inter have a strong team, Inzaghi is under pressure every Sunday. Yesterday went well, I hope he’s left alone for a bit”

“Inzaghi I think he gave Inter a good kick when Inter play. The criticisms arise from last year’s bitterness when the team with two games played a championship in which it could easily reach the finish line. Now everything is more difficult because the distances that have been created with Napoli take away the players’ motivation.

Inter have a strong team, Inzaghi is under pressure every Sunday. Yesterday went well, I hope he will be left in peace to be able to face Porto and the Coppa Italia (semi-final against Juve, ed) more serenely. There is certainly an excess of pressure.”

This was stated by the CEO and vice president of Pirelli Marco Tronchetti Provera, a Nerazzurri fan, to the microphones of ‘La politica nel Pallone’ on Gr Parlamento.

The madness of Inter – “It is clear that there is something to fix because the team is strong – It reaffirmed – They have the best midfield in the league, top quality players both in attack and defense, but this is the madness of Inter.”

On the future Inter stadium – “The clubs have their budgets, I continue to hope to see Inter at San Siro for a long time but I understand the needs of the teams.”

On the hypothesis of Pirelli’s return as main sponsor – “We have traveled a very long journey which we are happy about, like all good stories we had a happy ending, with the victory of a championship. It is right that we continue on other paths”.

