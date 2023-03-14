Tron: Identity now has one release date for PC and Nintendo Switch: April 11, 2023. The announcement came via a new gameplay trailer released by the author, Bithell Games. You can see the video just below.

Tron: Identity is one visual novels which follows the story of Query, a program / detective who has the task of solving a mystery. The Grid has been forgotten by its creator and without ready Users to intervene it is evolving independently.

The focus of the game is therefore the plot and the choices what we will do, which will affect the progress of the adventure. There will be a way to interact with multiple characters, decide which ones to ally with and which ones to make enemies. There will also be puzzle mini-games to complete to progress with the investigation – you can see an example of this in the trailer below.

Tron: Identity is in development at the team of Thomas Was Alone, Volume and Subsurface Circular. This is a team known for developing sci-fi games, so they have some experience with the topic and theme.

Through the Steam page we can also see that Tron: Identity will support the Italian language for texts. The game is not dubbed, in any language.

As mentioned, the release date is April 11, 2023 and will be available on PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.